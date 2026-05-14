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KATSEYE announces massive 'Wildworld' world tour: Dates, tickets, and more

The K-pop girl group will play 27 shows across North America, U.K., and Europe
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 14, 2026

KATSEYE announces massive &apos;Wildworld&apos; world tour: Dates, tickets, and more
The 'Wildworld' tour will kick off in September in support of Katseye's upcoming 'Wild' EP

KATSEYE is officially hitting the road this year.

On Wednesday, May 13, the global girl group — consisting of Daniela Avanzini, Sophia Laforteza, Megan Skiendiel, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, and Yoonchae Jeung — announced its highly anticipated Wildworld World Tour, bringing its biggest live show yet across North America, the U.K. and Europe.

The Live Nation-produced run comes in support of the Kpop group’s upcoming third EP, Wild, due out August 14.

The 27-stop tour will kick off September 1 in Dublin before making stops across major European cities including London, Paris and Amsterdam. From there, the group will head stateside, launching the North American leg on October 13 in Miami before wrapping things up with a final show in Mexico City on November 27.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see them onstage, though. Before the full tour begins, KATSEYE is set to perform at the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 25, where they’re also nominated in three major categories: New Artist of the Year, Best Music Video for Gnarly and Breakthrough Pop Artist.

Tickets for Wildworld will first be available through a Weverse Artist Presale beginning May 20 at 11 a.m. local time, followed by the Katseye.World Presale later that day at 3 p.m. General ticket sales begin May 21 at 3 p.m. local time.

KATSEYE ‘Wildworld’ tour dates

UK/EU

  • September 1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
  • September 3 – London, UK – The O2
  • September 6 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
  • September 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
  • September 11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
  • September 13 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
  • September 15 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome
  • September 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

North America

  • October 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
  • October 15 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
  • October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
  • October 22 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
  • October 24 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
  • October 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
  • October 30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
  • November 1 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
  • November 3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
  • November 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
  • November 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
  • November 10 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
  • November 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
  • November 14 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • November 17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • November 19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
  • November 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
  • November 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
  • November 27 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
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