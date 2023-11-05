Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick’s flirting exposed: Insider

Insiders have finally addressed the flirty nature of Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship, despite the sister-eque bond between the two.

For those unversed Scott Disick is the baby daddy of Kourtney Kardashian.

They have a total of three children together, namely, Penelope, Mason and Reign Aston Disick.

Hence this source in question has stepped forward to clear the air about everything. According to this insider and OK magazine, “It gets people talking and gets more eyes on the show,” and is all in good fun.

The same insider also went as far as to add, “It happens when there are no cameras around, too” because “They like to flirt.”

Khloé’s relationship with Disick hasn’t always been great either, back in 2009, she is well known for having slapped the then-boyfriend.

Even Kris Jenner was under the impression that Disick liked Khloé, at one point.

It happened back when Kris asked him, “If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?”

At this point Disick looked over at Khloé and asked, “How tall are you?”

He also added, “She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute. She's got all the characteristics I want — that's what I'm saying.”