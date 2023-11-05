 
Sunday, November 05, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry’s only friend in US shares cryptic message for Meghan Markle, Duke of Sussex?

Royal expert Lady Colin Campbell claimed Nacho Figueras is the only friend of Prince Harry in US

William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Prince Harry’s friend shares cryptic message for Meghan Markle, Duke of Sussex?

Prince Harry’s friend Nacho Figueras has shared a meaningful quote after reports he is the only friend of the Duke of Sussex in America.

Taking to Instagram, Nacho Figueras shared the quote of Chinese philosopher Confucius in his Insta stories.

Confucius quote reads: “When anger rises, think of the consequences.”

Prince Harry’s only friend in US shares cryptic message for Meghan Markle, Duke of Sussex?

Nacho’s post came after royal expert Lady Colin Campbell claimed Figueras is the only friend of Prince Harry in US and that isolating the Duke is ‘Meghan’s gameplan’

She said, “In America, the only person he (Harry) has who is his friend is Nacho Figueras. No one else does he have; it’s absolutely astonishing.”

“What she has done is she has isolated him from all of his own support group, family, friends”, Lady Campbell said and added, “My understanding is a lot of his English friends don’t want to have anything to do with him anymore. Who does he have?”

