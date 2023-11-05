 
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Melanie Walker

Matthew Perry's funeral dedicated him THIS powerful song

Matthew Perry was laid to rest with a famous ballad playing in the background which added a meaningful touch to the life he lived

Melanie Walker

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Matthew Perry's funeral dedicated him THIS powerful song 

Matthew Perry was laid to rest with a powerful ballad playing in the background which added a meaningful touch to the life he lived.

After six days of his untimely demise, the Friends alum was laid to rest on Friday during a private service at Forest Lawn burial Park in Los Angeles. 

His final rites were closed with the song duet Don't Give Up by Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush.

The 1986 song's lyrics, which touch on themes of desolation and loneliness, describe the tale of an unemployed guy who discovers that his lack of work is severely straining his relationship.

The song provides a message of consolation, encouragement, hope and could also be interpreted for lives that have been ruined by addiction; a struggle that Matthew faced throughout his life.

The late actor revealed to People magazine in October 2022 how he developed an alcohol dependence in his early 20s, "I could handle it, kind of. However, by the time I was 34, I had become deeply involved in a huge trouble with my addiction," he added.

The actor, who went to rehab 15 times and spent around $9 million on his recovery journey, was found dead at his LA home last week.

It has been suggested that he may have tragically drowned after suffering a heart attack while he was in his hot tub, however, no official cause of death could be drawn.

Moreover, it's unclear if Matthew's will specified the song or the location of his burial as the cemetery is also "home" to Bette Davis, INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, and Star Wars heroine Carrie Fisher.

