Jennifer Aniston "shed most tears" amid Matthew Perry's addiction

Jennifer Aniston cared for Matthew Perry as she fretted the most for his well-being amid chronic addiction

When Matthew Perry was at his lowest, Jennifer Aniston gave her shoulder to him and remained a constant supporter of him.



A source close to the star told Daily Mail, "Nobody shed more tears for Matthew during the darkest points of his struggles with addiction than Jennifer."

Despite early rejection, Matthew and Jennifer formed a close bond on the sets of the Friends and the latter helped him overcome his addiction.

The insider shared the late star's health was not up to the mark at the time of the much-anticipated reunion episode.

"There was speculation at the time of the 2021 Friends reunion that Matthew wouldn't be a part of it because his demons had gotten the better of him. But Jennifer absolutely wouldn't have done it without him."

The tipster tattled, "He put in the work and made it a success even though he seemed frail."