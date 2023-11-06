Her song 'Feather' released on Halloween night has garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube

Roman Catholic Bishop slams Sabrina Carpenter for violating church filming policy

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has been under fire for filming a lewd and violent music video on the premises of a historic parish church located in New York.

According to Radar Online, a Roman Catholic Bishop, Robert Brennan, of Brooklyn, appeared in an interview with Catholic News Agency and launched a scathing attack on the songstress.

Bishop's reaction to Sabrina's song

He stated, "For Sabrina's song, the parish did not follow the diocesan policy regarding filming on church property." (A diocese is an administrative region in the ecclesiastical hierarchy of some Christian denominations.)

It has been reported that the diocese has blamed the production company for not accurately representing the video, and the matter is being taken very seriously.

Sabrina Carpenter's Feather sparks controversy

Her song Feather, released on Halloween night, has garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube in just five days was shot inside the church, and it features several explicit scenes.

It features her playfully going through the church's nave and scenes of men fighting and dying to win the songstress's affection.



The song also features a scene in which the singer dances in front of the altar surrounded by coffins.