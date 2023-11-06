 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Roman Catholic Bishop slams Sabrina Carpenter for violating church filming policy

Her song 'Feather' released on Halloween night has garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 06, 2023

Roman Catholic Bishop slams Sabrina Carpenter for violating church filming policy
Roman Catholic Bishop slams Sabrina Carpenter for violating church filming policy

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has been under fire for filming a lewd and violent music video on the premises of a historic parish church located in New York.

According to Radar Online, a Roman Catholic Bishop, Robert Brennan, of Brooklyn, appeared in an interview with Catholic News Agency and launched a scathing attack on the songstress.

Bishop's reaction to Sabrina's song 

He stated, "For Sabrina's song, the parish did not follow the diocesan policy regarding filming on church property." (A diocese is an administrative region in the ecclesiastical hierarchy of some Christian denominations.)

It has been reported that the diocese has blamed the production company for not accurately representing the video, and the matter is being taken very seriously.

Sabrina Carpenter's Feather sparks controversy

Her song Feather, released on Halloween night, has garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube in just five days was shot inside the church, and it features several explicit scenes.

It features her playfully going through the church's nave and scenes of men fighting and dying to win the songstress's affection. 

The song also features a scene in which the singer dances in front of the altar surrounded by coffins. 

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt's hilarious take on David Fincher shoots steals show at LACMA gala video

Brad Pitt's hilarious take on David Fincher shoots steals show at LACMA gala
Lauryn Hill claps back at fans' criticism over tardiness

Lauryn Hill claps back at fans' criticism over tardiness
Kyle Richards goes alcohol-free amid Mauricio Umansky split

Kyle Richards goes alcohol-free amid Mauricio Umansky split
U2 rocks Las Vegas with first-ever residency in four years

U2 rocks Las Vegas with first-ever residency in four years
Jenna Ortega gets candid about why she ‘can’t watch’ her work

Jenna Ortega gets candid about why she ‘can’t watch’ her work
Ariana Grande Ex-Husband Spotted with Maika Monroe at PDA-Filled Date Night

Ariana Grande Ex-Husband Spotted with Maika Monroe at PDA-Filled Date Night
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval fallout drama continued

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval fallout drama continued
Soulja Boy sounds off on J.Cole 'haters' comment

Soulja Boy sounds off on J.Cole 'haters' comment
Britney Spears, Janet Jackson 'bonded' over hate for Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears, Janet Jackson 'bonded' over hate for Justin Timberlake
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Katy Perry concert goers in LA

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Katy Perry concert goers in LA

Sofia Vergara's new lover Justin Saliman 'more than a rebound': Insider

Sofia Vergara's new lover Justin Saliman 'more than a rebound': Insider
2023 'most' spooky film finds its way to Netflix

2023 'most' spooky film finds its way to Netflix