Celine Dion emerges from health struggles, sparking comeback speculations

Celine Dion, the Canadian singer who has been staying away from the spotlight for years, as she was suffering from a serious illness, has recently started making public appearances again.



Celine Dion spotted at Katy Perry's residence

The songstress was spotted in the audience of the final night of Katy Perry's residency at the Resorts World Theatre.

According to Variety magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's presence at the venue was overshadowed by Dion's presence.



This comes after she made an appearance earlier this week at an NHL Hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Las Vegas Golden Knights, marking her first publicly known outing in three years.

Celine Dion to rock the stage again

Las Vegas's leading entertainment columnist, John Katsilometes, has claimed that Dion's presence at Perry's residence is evidence that she is ready to get back on stage and might be picking up her Resorts World residency at some point.



In the Las Vegas Review-Journal, John wrote, "Dion was seen dancing throughout the show, giving fans and officials more confidence she can return to the stage in 2024."

Celine suffers from "Stiff Person Syndrome"

Dion took a break from her Resorts World residency in October 2021, citing unspecified medical reasons.

Later in December, it was revealed that the songstress was suffering from stiff person syndrome, identified as a rare, progressive neurological disorder".