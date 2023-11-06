 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Celine Dion emerges from health struggles, sparking comeback speculations

Dion took a break from her Resorts World residency in October 2021, citing unspecified medical reasons

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 06, 2023

Celine Dion emerges from health struggles, sparking comeback speculations

Celine Dion, the Canadian singer who has been staying away from the spotlight for years, as she was suffering from a serious illness, has recently started making public appearances again. 

Celine Dion spotted at Katy Perry's residence

The songstress was spotted in the audience of the final night of Katy Perry's residency at the Resorts World Theatre.

According to Variety magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's presence at the venue was overshadowed by Dion's presence.

This comes after she made an appearance earlier this week at an NHL Hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Las Vegas Golden Knights, marking her first publicly known outing in three years.

Celine Dion to rock the stage again

Las Vegas's leading entertainment columnist, John Katsilometes, has claimed that Dion's presence at Perry's residence is evidence that she is ready to get back on stage and might be picking up her Resorts World residency at some point.

In the Las Vegas Review-Journal, John wrote, "Dion was seen dancing throughout the show, giving fans and officials more confidence she can return to the stage in 2024."

Celine suffers from "Stiff Person Syndrome"

Dion took a break from her Resorts World residency in October 2021, citing unspecified medical reasons. 

Later in December, it was revealed that the songstress was suffering from stiff person syndrome, identified as a rare, progressive neurological disorder". 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry reveals Matthew Perry reminded him of Princess Diana

Prince Harry reveals Matthew Perry reminded him of Princess Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting used to lavish 'California Christmas'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting used to lavish 'California Christmas'

Kate Middleton branded 'crazy' by Prince William over sports habits

Kate Middleton branded 'crazy' by Prince William over sports habits
Roman Catholic Bishop slams Sabrina Carpenter for violating church filming policy

Roman Catholic Bishop slams Sabrina Carpenter for violating church filming policy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using privileges for 'gains' of 'personal image'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using privileges for 'gains' of 'personal image'
Brad Pitt's hilarious take on David Fincher shoots steals show at LACMA gala video

Brad Pitt's hilarious take on David Fincher shoots steals show at LACMA gala
Lauryn Hill claps back at fans' criticism over tardiness

Lauryn Hill claps back at fans' criticism over tardiness
Kyle Richards goes alcohol-free amid Mauricio Umansky split

Kyle Richards goes alcohol-free amid Mauricio Umansky split
King Charles waiting on 'great healer time' to 'forgive' Prince Harry

King Charles waiting on 'great healer time' to 'forgive' Prince Harry
U2 rocks Las Vegas with first-ever residency in four years

U2 rocks Las Vegas with first-ever residency in four years
Jenna Ortega gets candid about why she ‘can’t watch’ her work

Jenna Ortega gets candid about why she ‘can’t watch’ her work
Ariana Grande Ex-Husband Spotted with Maika Monroe at PDA-Filled Date Night

Ariana Grande Ex-Husband Spotted with Maika Monroe at PDA-Filled Date Night