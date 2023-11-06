 
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry humiliates King Charles yet again with latest snub

Prince Harry has humiliated his father, King Charles, by turning down an invite to the monarch's upcoming 75th birthday celebration.

This marks the second occasion that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has refused an invitation from Charles. Previously, he declined an offer to spend the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's passing at Balmoral Palace.

According to a report from The Sunday Times, Harry received an invitation to attend King Charles' birthday party, scheduled for the following week at Clarence House.

However, the father-of-two has opted not to participate in the event, missing another opportunity to mend the rift with his father, brother Prince William, and the rest of the family.

An insider, sharing details about the monarch's birthday celebration, mentioned that Charles plans to keep the event low-key, with only close family and friends in attendance.

Harry's latest refusal suggests that he may not be eager to reconcile with his family, despite recent rumors of him house-hunting in the UK, indicating a desire to visit his home country more frequently.

