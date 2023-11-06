 
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 06, 2023

Barbra Streisand reveals she was 'forced' to write about past romances 

Barbra Streisand opened up why she had to unwillingly mention past relationships in her autobiography.

As she dropped her new memoir My Name is Barbra, the 81-year-old singer said she hopes readers will finally “know the truth” about her.

In an interview with Gayle King from CBS News, she shared, “One of the reasons I wrote the book is to talk about the myths about me.”

Besides her career as a singer, actress and director, Barbra also wrote about her “past loves and regrets.” However, she says that if the decision was up to her, she wouldn’t have talked about her personal life.

The Woman in Love hitmaker, who was married to James Brolin for 25 years, said she did not want to talk about her former lovers including Don Johnson, Ryan O’Neal, Andre Agassi and former Canadian prime minister Pierre Trudeau.

“Listen, I didn’t want to write about any of them but my editor said, ‘You have to leave some blood on the page!'” she said. 

Gayle then praised her for having a "nice dating roster" and if she had a good time, “With the men in my life, yes,” Barbra replied.

The Evergreen crooner also insisted that she doesn’t think of herself as a famous person, “I just don’t. I’m the same Barbara Joan Streisand as I was in high school.”

