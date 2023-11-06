Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckhams fireworks - watch video

Victoria Beckham had fun with David Beckham's fireworks with kids Harper and Romeo

file footage

David Beckham's attempt at putting on a fireworks display for his family did not exactly go as planned.



The former soccer star spent Sunday evening with wife Victoria and their children Harper and Romeo in their spacious backyard, hoping to provide an exciting show with fireworks. However, things quickly took a humorous turn.

As David called out "Get ready to move!" to warn his family of an incoming firework, the fuse failed to properly light.

Victoria filmed the failed attempt from a safe distance, bursting into laughter at her husband's misfortune. She poked fun at the mediocre show, jokingly offering tickets for next year's display.

“So you can buy tickets in advance of our firework display for next year,” she exclaimed.

Undeterred, David pressed on with lighting more fireworks for Harper and Romeo's enjoyment.

The two youngest Beckhams stepped back to safely view the bursts of color and noise.

Unfortunately, David struggled to get more than one firework going properly. Victoria shared photos on Instagram of her family's lighthearted evening together at home.

Earlier in the day, David had been busy preparing for the festivities. Dressed in country casual wear, he checked on honey made at their estate and enjoyed a mug of mulled wine.

The football icon was seen wearing a hat in the snaps from his time spent in his greenhouse. He announced with text on the snaps that Victoria has no love for the hat.

Victoria herself posted photos of David, and made sure to tell fans that she had nothing to do with designing the hat he sported.