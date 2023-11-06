Hollywood celebrities ditching Prince William and Kate to avoid controversy?

They are admired by millions of people in the US too

Hollywood celebrities have become more cautious in their approach towards the British royal since former US presidential candidate Johnny Kerry issued a statement to clarify that he had not made any comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



He had issued the statement after Lady Anne Glenconner, 91, a former aide to late Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret, told a literary festival John Kerry once remarked to her that Americans “feel very, very sorry for Prince Harry.”

Glenconner said Kerry made the comment expressing his sympathy for Harry in front of First Lady Jill Biden at King Charles III’ Coronation.

In her account, Kerry, the first US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, did not say why he felt sorry for Harry, but a spokesperson for Kerry refuted any suggestion that he was commenting on Harry and Meghan’s marriage.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are the most popular UK royals in the US, are followed by multiple Hollywood celebrities. The likes of Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Gwyneth Paltrow, Catherine Zeta-Jones any other stars follow the future king and his wife but they avoid reacting to the couple's work no matter how good a cause they are supporting.

Royal observers are convinced that the celebrities are following the couple but like to remain idle to avert controversies with their "likes" or comments.







