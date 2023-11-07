King Charles's sister sends strong message ahead of State Opening   

 
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

If the British media reports and analysis by so-called royal experts are to be believed, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla have issues with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew.

Although the king has always spoken highly of his heir William, some experts have claimed that there's a secret war going on between the father-son duo due to their wives.

The British royal family, which rarely reacts to media reports and speculations about their alleged rifts, on Tuesday used a royal event to send a clear message that there's at least one family member who has the monarch's back. 

The royal family shared a video of the king and his traveling to the Palace of Westminster in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach ahead of the State Opening of the Parliament.

The caption accompanying the social media post shared by "The Royal Family" Twitter and Instagram accounts read, "Their Majesties The King and Queen travel to the Palace of Westminster in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, closely followed by The Princess Royal in the State Landau."


Princess Royal, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, has stood by her brother since he ascended to the throne. Royal calls her the monarch's pillar of strength.


