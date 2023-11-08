Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dance video from Katy Perry concert goes viral

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry flew from California to Las Vegas and back on a private jet to attend Katy Perry's concert

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle enjoyed a night out last week when they travelled to Las Vegas for Katy Perry's concert.



The couple attended the concert without their children Archie and Lilibet.

The California-based royal couple was seen in the crowd near Céline Dion.

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden and Zoe Saldaña also attended the concert.

Now, a video of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dancing on the Katy Perry’s song has taken the internet by storm. It has gone viral and won the hearts of their fans.

In the video and photos from the concert, Meghan and Harry are seen sporting matching black outfits.

According to reports, Meghan and Harry flew from California to Las Vegas and back on a private jet to attend the Katy Perry concert.

They were also spotted mixing with billionaire Ken Griffin and "super networker" Michael Kives during their trip to Las Vegas last week.