Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Marvel Studios release funny statement ahead of 'The Loki' Season 2 finale

The finale premiers on Thursday, November 9

Marvel Studios release funny statement ahead of 'The Loki' Season 2 finale 

Marvel Studios on Thursday released an interesting statement ahead of the highly anticipated release of "The Loki" Season 2 finale.

"Drop everything and don’t miss what happens next," said the caption for the statement shared on Instagram.

The statement written in the form of an application read: 

"Dear.......

 Please excuse--------early from work/school on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Loki Season 2 finale and The Marvels

premiere Thursday night, and they cannot miss what happens next in the MCU. Thank you for your understanding."



