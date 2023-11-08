Marvel Studios release funny statement ahead of 'The Loki' Season 2 finale 

The finale premiers on Thursday, November 9
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Marvel Studios on Thursday released an interesting statement ahead of the highly anticipated release of "The Loki" Season 2 finale.
"Drop everything and don’t miss what happens next," said the caption for the statement shared on Instagram.
The statement written in the form of an application read:
"Dear.......
Please excuse--------early from work/school on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Loki Season 2 finale and The Marvels
premiere Thursday night, and they cannot miss what happens next in the MCU. Thank you for your understanding."