‘Shell shocked’ Justin Timberlake cancels public appearances after Britney Spears memoir

Justin Timberlake had no choice but to cancel his public appearances scheduled to promote his upcoming album after he landed in controversy following Britney Spears’ memoir release.



According to In Touch Weekly, the singer-actor was “shell-shocked” after the Toxic hitmaker released her bombshell autobiography, The Woman In Me.

Spears dropped several bombshells on Timberlake in her book, including details of her pregnancy and abortion during their romance. She even exposed news of his infidelity.

“The book does not paint Justin in a good light,” an insider revealed, “and he’s well aware of it. Because of the backlash, he’s been canceling club appearances, which were intended to promote his upcoming album.”

Timberlake was even forced to turn off Instagram comments and escape to Cabo San Lucas with his wife, Jessica Biel, and their sons, Silas, and Phineas, to avoid media scrutiny.

“The break did them good,” the source said of their vacation. “Britney’s book is from her perspective, so of course he’s going to look like the bad guy.”

“But he’s confident this dark cloud will pass in time,” the source said, adding, “The last thing he wants is to be bombarded with people attacking him for what’s in Britney’s book.”