Friday, November 10, 2023
Kim Kardashian set to get married again?

The 'SKIMS' founder Kim Kardashian opens up about her second marriage plans

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian touched on the topic of getting married again.

While she was getting her hair done by her close friend and hairstylist Chris Appleton, the fashion mogul disclosed her plans for the future.

These included her ambitions for her brand SKIMS and ringing the wedding bells again.

The topic came up as Kim advised her dear friend Chris Appleton to take the matter of prenuptials seriously.

As per The Source, the mother of four kids declared being on the fence about tying the knot again. She said that she goes “back and forth” about the topic of finding another husband.

When she recalled that she had decided to remain single for at least two years after her separation from the Monster hitmaker Kanye West, she admitted that she would stick to her initial decision.

File Footage Kim Kardashian with ex-husband Kanye West
File Footage Kim Kardashian with ex-husband Kanye West

Kim commented, “So I’ve got a year to go.”

“I think that will be really good for me. Not looking, they seem to find me, but I’m not looking,” Kim explained before signing off from the conversation.

