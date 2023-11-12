 
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Melanie Walker

How Alec Baldwin plans to recover financially from 'Rust' shooting incident?

Alec Baldwin has reportedly been 'cash-strapped' after a cinematographer died on the sets of the 2021 film

Melanie Walker

How Alec Baldwin plans to recover financially from 'Rust' shooting incident?

Alec Baldwin is reportedly considering to start a reality TV series to make up for the legal fees he spent on the Rust lawsuit.

According to insiders privy to Radar Online, the actor has been "cash-strapped" since he paid for legal representation following his involvement in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’s death on the set of his 2021 film.

Alec recently shared that he and his wife Hilaria "have thought a lot" about them doing a reality show with their children, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Lucia, and Ilaria.

The Getaway actor made the comments while talking on Kelly Ripa’s radio show Let's Talk Off Camera, "I'm desperate to try to work from New York.”

For Halyna's death, Alec was first accused of two charges of involuntary manslaughter. 

Prosecutors in the case stated that the investigation was "active and ongoing" and cautioned that additional charges might be brought even if the accusations were dropped in April this year.

"This nightmarish business has already cost him hundreds of thousands in legal bills — and while Alec's a wealthy man, he's not rich enough to continue paying lawyers and maintain the lifestyle he's accustomed to living," a source confirmed to the National Enquirer.

A source further told the outlet that the reality programme would be the ideal way for Alec to stay near his family.

