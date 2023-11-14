 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Mason Hughes

Bruce Willis’ wife admits guilt amid his dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, opens up about those who cannot convey their sufferings amid his husband's dementia diagnosis

Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

In February, Bruce Willis's family shared he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Ever since, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, has active on social media about updating his health. In between, she shared her worldview changed, especially the guilt for the voiceless.

Writing an op-ed in the Sunday Paper, the model said, “When I’m able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it’s not lost on me that not all care partners can do that.”

The entrepreneur added, “When what I share about our family’s journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern.”

Noting, “At the same time, I see that what I share matters to others who may be struggling, and in a small way makes them feel seen and understood.”

The Malta native also shared that she has become more attentive to the sufferings after her husband’s diagnosis.

I’ve become more compassionate,” adding, “I find that I’m able to hold more space for what others might be going through. I’m holding gratitude as well as grief.”

Emma noted, “There is power in becoming an advocate for this community. It’s something that I want our kids to see me face out loud, working with others, fighting through the stigma and isolation that a disease like this can bring.”

