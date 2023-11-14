'Wednesday' gets key update prior to Netflix's release

Since the SAG-AFTRA deal is on the cusp, the paused projects are being resumed. One such is Wednesday. The hit Netflix series has moved its production to Ireland for the season 2.



With the production of the upcoming season set to kick off in April, season one of the hit series was filmed in Romania, according to Deadline.

However, for the current season, the Balkan country was ruled out due to logistical woes as it started to appear in the season one shooting.

Further, the coming-of-age horror comedy proved a boon for the European country, resulting in a tourism boom.

Meanwhile, Wednesday has become one of the most hit series in Netflix history, but surprisingly, its lead star initially passed on the show.

In a chat with The Sunday Times, Jenna Ortega said, "I got the email, passed on it," and added, "I had done so much TV in my life, all I've ever wanted to do is film."

She continued, "The only reason I went back is because Tim [Burton, director and executive producer of Wednesday] is such a legend, and we just happened to get along very well. But even then, I said, 'Ah, no — I think I'm OK,' a couple [more] times."