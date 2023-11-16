Netflix 'Emily in Paris' was renewed for Season 4 last year

Photo Netflix 'Emily in Paris Season 4': Plot, Cast, Release Date and Trailer

Emily is returning to sort out her complicated love interests, trouble-some colleagues and lost friendships in the Season 4 of Netflix's Emily in Paris.

Here is everything you need to know about the fourth season.

Plot of Emily in Paris

A path set with challenges and difficulties, Emily in Paris follows the journey of a young and ambitious American girl, Emily Cooper.

As the story unfolds, the young marketer Emily navigates through the ups and downs of a new workplace and life in a foreign city.

Set against the backdrop of the 'city of love' Paris, the plot entails Emily’s experiences of personal and professional growth, forming relationships and, of-course, romantic pursuits.

Effortlessly amalgamating comedy, drama, and romance, the hit show offers an entertaining perspective of a happy-go-lucky woman who tries her best to overcome any obstacle thrown at her before she can truly belong.

Cast for Emily in Paris Season 4

In the Season 4 of Emily in Paris, Collins, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold are expected to return. However, the come-back of Kate Walsh to the show is debatable considering she left for Chicago in Season 3.

However, the final cast has not been unveiled yet.

Release Date of Emily in Paris Season 4

The first season of Emily in Paris premiered on the 2nd of October of 2020. Both Season 2 and Season 3 of the Netflix hit rom-com premiered right before the festivities of Christmas.

But this year it will not be the case due to the writers’ and actors’ strike, which just came to an end in November.

Fortunately, as per reports by Variety, the filming for Emily in Paris will pick up in the mid of January “for five months in Paris and will also shoot in Italy, according to the film commission Mission Cinema.”

TUDUM by Netflix teased the new season's announcement four months ago.





Official Trailer of Emily in Paris Season 3

The trailer for Season 4 of Emily in Paris is not out yet, but you can watch the trailer of Season 3 through the video below.



