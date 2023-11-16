 
Julie Bowen reveals Sofia Vergara's 'deal with the devil'

Julie Bowen once again insisted that her 'Modern Family' co-star Sofia Vergara has been doing great since divorce

Julie Bowen once again assured that her former co-star Sofia Vergara is doing great after divorce.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the 53-year-old actress said, “She’s [Sofia] got lots of love and support. She never ever hasn’t had close ties with her family and friends.”

Julie added that whenever Sofia is feeling down, her loved ones are always there, “We love her extra hard. But to be honest, she’s great. She’s doing great.”

Moreover, the Modern Family alum joked that Sofia has a “deal with the devil” since she is “getting hotter every year” despite the AGT judge sharing the secret to her young looks.

“Sofia once told me that all she does is get a good night’s rest and drink plenty of water,” she added.

However, Sofia seems to be doing well as she has moved on from her seven-year marriage with Joe Manganiello and is now allegedly dating Justin Saliman.

The pair was first seen together in October after they were spotted having dinner in Beverly Hills.

