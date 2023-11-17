 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Dua Lipa spills secrets on crafting disco-inspired hit song for 'Barbie'

Dua reveals that she learned about the project via an Instagram message from her fellow musician, Mark Ronson

Dua Lipa recently joined her fellow songwriters, including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Julia Michaels, Cynthia Erivo, and Jon Batiste, at a songwriters roundtable organized by The Hollywood Reporter and opened up about how she learned about the Barbie project and delivered a song, Dance the Night, for the movie.

Dua learns about Barbie in an unconventional way

Dua revealed that she learned about the project via an Instagram message from her fellow musician, Mark Ronson. 

The 28-year-old songstress stated, "Mark Ronson told me that he is working on a film with Greta Gerwig, and it has the funniest script he has ever read," adding that the fellow music maker asked her to write a song for the big dance in the film.

The Don't Start Now hitmaker said, "I was like, this is an absolute no-brainer. One thousand percent yes."

Dua details her experience of making music for Barbie

Dua described that she returned from her tour and then had a detailed meeting with the movie director to understand the premise of the film, adding, "The film is all about stereotypical Barbie having existential crises and finding out what it's like to experience the human condition."

The songstress added that Dance the Night was created keeping Greta's inspiration by disco under consideration.

Dua concluded, "The song is about the dualities of life and being able to merge the two." 

