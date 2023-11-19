 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Netflix announces complete list of Top 10 movies & TV shows

Netflix has finally come out with its complete list of the Top 10 movies and TV shows trending globally

Netflix finally awards fans a look into the full list of the Top 10 movies and TV shows that are currently trending.

The list includes selections like family-friendly movies, animated films as well as series etc.

Other titles include reality tv shows as well as historical and period pieces.

Check it out Below:

TV Shows:

  1. Matt Rife: Natural Selection
  2. The Crown
  3. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
  4. How to Become a Mob Boss
  5. The First Wives Club
  6. Escaping Twin Flames
  7. All the Light We Cannot See
  8. The Great British Bake Off
  9. Selling Sunset
  10. Criminal Code

Movies:

  1. Best. Christmas. Ever!
  2. Lone Survivor
  3. The Killer
  4. Harriet
  5. Minions
  6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  7. A Nice Girl Like You
  8. No Hard Feelings
  9. Rustin
  10. Believer 2
