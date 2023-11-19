Netflix announces complete list of Top 10 movies & TV shows

Netflix finally awards fans a look into the full list of the Top 10 movies and TV shows that are currently trending.
The list includes selections like family-friendly movies, animated films as well as series etc.
Other titles include reality tv shows as well as historical and period pieces.
Check it out Below:
TV Shows:
- Matt Rife: Natural Selection
- The Crown
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
- How to Become a Mob Boss
- The First Wives Club
- Escaping Twin Flames
- All the Light We Cannot See
- The Great British Bake Off
- Selling Sunset
- Criminal Code
Movies:
- Best. Christmas. Ever!
- Lone Survivor
- The Killer
- Harriet
- Minions
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- A Nice Girl Like You
- No Hard Feelings
- Rustin
- Believer 2