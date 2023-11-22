Travis Kelce's support comes after a Taylor Swift fan passed away during the Eras Tour in Brazil

How Travis Kelce relates to Taylor Swift fan's death?

Travis Kelce is offering support to girlfriend Taylor Swift who is currently processing the tragic death of her fan during the Eras Tour in Brazil.



The 33-year-old footballer, who faced the loss of a Kansas City Chief fan in July, is reportedly consoling the singer because he shares a similar experience.

An insider close to Taylor told Daily Mail: "Travis is there for Taylor, as he can sadly relate to the experience. He will not let Taylor get herself down as it is the nature of the beast. When you are performing for 70,000 people per show, sadly, such things can happen."

The support comes after a 23-year-old Swiftie named Ana Clara Benevides passed away from a suspected cardiac arrest caused by an intense heatwave in Rio de Janeiro.

Following the tragedy, the Daylight songstress postponed two shows and later returned to the stage last Sunday, dedicating an emotional tribute to her as she sang the ballad Bigger Than The Whole Sky, a song that grieves the untimely death of a loved one.