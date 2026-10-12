Soulja Boy running for president? 'Crank That' rapper teases 2028 campaign

Soulja Boy is bidding to become the first rapper running for president.

The Crank That hitmaker teased a potential 2028 presidential run in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 10, describing the move as “a new chapter,” “a bigger vision,” and “a commitment to creating opportunities for the next generation.”

“SOULJA BOY 2028,” he captioned the post, outlining four areas he would focus on: “economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, education, and the future of technology and AI.”

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The 36-year-old — whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way — presented the idea as an extension of his work across music, business, and technology.

While the post offered a glimpse into his potential political priorities, Soulja Boy did not share detailed policy proposals or outline any concrete campaign plans.

The announcement also comes less than two years after the rapper performed at the Crypto Ball, an event held during festivities surrounding Donald Trump’s January 2025 inauguration. His appearance drew backlash, but Soulja Boy later dismissed the criticism, saying he had been paid well for the performance.

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