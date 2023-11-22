Travis Kelce will spend Thanksgiving sans Taylor Swift

Wednesday, November 22, 2023
The inseparable pair Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will not be together on Thanksgiving day as he recently revealed he would only be joined by a bucket of fried chicken on holiday.
Sharing his plans on his New Heights podcast, the NFL's tight end said, "I'll be feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here."
"You don't have anybody in there cooking turkey? What's Kumar doing?," brother Jason Kelce referred to Chiefs star chef Kumar Ferguson.
"I don't know," the 34-year-old shared. "He might be going back to hang out with his family."
Upon hearing this, Travis' brother and co-host invited the athletic star to his home in Philadelphia on the holiday.
"If you want to make a quick trip, you're welcome at the house, man," he said. "We'll have plenty of food."
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift apparently cannot join Travis due to her working commitments: the ongoing international Eras Tour.