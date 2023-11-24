 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Shakira adopts new tactic to 'diss' ex-partner Gerard Pique?

Shakira dated, the father of her two kids, Gerard Pique for eleven years before breaking up in 2022

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 24, 2023

Photo Shakira’s new tactic to diss ex-partner Gerard Pique revealed
Photo Shakira’s new tactic to diss ex-partner Gerard Pique revealed

Shakira has seemingly pledged to teach the breaker of her heart, Gerard Pique, a lesson or two.

As per the reports of The Sun, the Hips Don’t Lie songstress Shakira has already released a number of songs jibing at the father of her two kids. Moreover, she has also dragged the former footballer into legal allegations.

After grabbing three awards at the Latin Grammys for the supposed Pique's 'diss' tracks, the Columbian singer is now looking for new ways to expose the 36-year-old former football professional.

Taking inspiration from the memoirs and books of her fellow celebrities like Megan Fox and Britney Spears, Shakira is, reportedly, on her way to release a new documentary about her journey.

Speculations say that this documentary is going to shed some light on the intricate details of her relationship of 11 years with Pique.

One expert journalist named Lorena Vasquez commented and said, "It’s clear Shakira is recording graphic material for an audiovisual project, a documentary or a documentary-style reality,”

"It seems nowadays like if you’re a famous person and you haven’t got your own documentary-style reality, you’re nobody."

This claim comes after the mother of two was papped along with a cameramen before flying home to Miami. These cameramen explicitly flaunted the bibs "Film Crew".

Another journalist Laura Fa also shared with the outlet, "I think it will be about the drama she's gone through and it will be called: 'The cheating and me'.

"It will be the Bizarrap song in documentary form," she chimed in.

With that being said, no official announcement about the premise has been made by the star as of yet.  

Kate Middleton breaks silence amid ‘lazy’ remarks by Meghan Markle, Harry’s biographer video
Kate Middleton breaks silence amid ‘lazy’ remarks by Meghan Markle, Harry’s biographer
Omid Scobie accused of using Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make a ‘career’
Omid Scobie accused of using Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make a ‘career’
Royal family wants to see Prince William as King, doubts Charles ability to fulfil his role? video
Royal family wants to see Prince William as King, doubts Charles ability to fulfil his role?
Prince William reacts after giving in to Kate Middleton’s wishes
Prince William reacts after giving in to Kate Middleton’s wishes
Earl Charles Spencer secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet?
Earl Charles Spencer secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet?
Kourtney Kardashian feels ‘complete’ after birth of son with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian feels ‘complete’ after birth of son with Travis Barker
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum ‘thrilled’ after welcoming baby girl: ‘Dream come true’
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum ‘thrilled’ after welcoming baby girl: ‘Dream come true’
Jamie Lynn Spears dispels feud rumours with sister Britney Spears video
Jamie Lynn Spears dispels feud rumours with sister Britney Spears
John Oates responds to Daryl Hall's restraining order against him
John Oates responds to Daryl Hall's restraining order against him
Billie Eilish takes a leap forward from music career into eatery business
Billie Eilish takes a leap forward from music career into eatery business
Tom Hardy confirms 'Venom 3' returned to production post SAG-AFTRA strike video
Tom Hardy confirms 'Venom 3' returned to production post SAG-AFTRA strike
Robert Pattinson still gets 'anxious' after stepping onto a new project
Robert Pattinson still gets 'anxious' after stepping onto a new project