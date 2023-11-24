Shakira adopts new tactic to 'diss' ex-partner Gerard Pique?

Shakira dated, the father of her two kids, Gerard Pique for eleven years before breaking up in 2022

Photo Shakira’s new tactic to diss ex-partner Gerard Pique revealed

Shakira has seemingly pledged to teach the breaker of her heart, Gerard Pique, a lesson or two.

As per the reports of The Sun, the Hips Don’t Lie songstress Shakira has already released a number of songs jibing at the father of her two kids. Moreover, she has also dragged the former footballer into legal allegations.

After grabbing three awards at the Latin Grammys for the supposed Pique's 'diss' tracks, the Columbian singer is now looking for new ways to expose the 36-year-old former football professional.

Taking inspiration from the memoirs and books of her fellow celebrities like Megan Fox and Britney Spears, Shakira is, reportedly, on her way to release a new documentary about her journey.

Speculations say that this documentary is going to shed some light on the intricate details of her relationship of 11 years with Pique.

One expert journalist named Lorena Vasquez commented and said, "It’s clear Shakira is recording graphic material for an audiovisual project, a documentary or a documentary-style reality,”

"It seems nowadays like if you’re a famous person and you haven’t got your own documentary-style reality, you’re nobody."

This claim comes after the mother of two was papped along with a cameramen before flying home to Miami. These cameramen explicitly flaunted the bibs "Film Crew".

Another journalist Laura Fa also shared with the outlet, "I think it will be about the drama she's gone through and it will be called: 'The cheating and me'.

"It will be the Bizarrap song in documentary form," she chimed in.

With that being said, no official announcement about the premise has been made by the star as of yet.