 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 25, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Robert Pattinson still gets 'anxious' after stepping onto a new project

Pattinson appreciates diverse nature of his acting stating that it helps actors to reinvent and grow

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Robert Pattinson still gets anxious after stepping onto a new project
Robert Pattinson still gets 'anxious' after stepping onto a new project

The Twilight star Robert Pattinson has recently stunned his fans by revealing that even after two decades of his acting career, he still gets nervous and anxious when he step onto a new film for the first time.

Robert Pattinson feels nervous while stepping onto new project

The actor recently appeared in an interview with Batman costar Barry Keoghan for Wonderland magazine and stated, "I feel more nervous when I don't get nervous about a new project." 

He continued that every time he gets to do a new project, he feels like an amateur who wants to climb up.

Robert performed diverse roles in his two-decade acting career

Robert, who has performed diverse roles in his acting career ranging from Twilight movies to arthouse films like The Light House, said that he always reinvents himself for every new role he performs in a project.

The actor appeared appreciative of the diverse nature of his profession stating that it helps the actors to reinvent and grow.

Robert on what he feels after ending a movie

He also opened up about what he feels like after completing a movie. Robert said, "I struggle to watch myself in the movie, once it gets wrapped up" adding that he feels disconnected.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce cruises through Thanksgiving alone video
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce cruises through Thanksgiving alone
Tiffany Haddish arrested after performing at a Thanksgiving comedy show
Tiffany Haddish arrested after performing at a Thanksgiving comedy show
Ed Sheeran donates 445 worn clothing items to raise funds for a charity
Ed Sheeran donates 445 worn clothing items to raise funds for a charity
Snoop Dogg spotted smoking days after tricking fans
Snoop Dogg spotted smoking days after tricking fans
Meghan Markle just can't help hogging the spotlight
Meghan Markle just can't help hogging the spotlight
Kate Middleton is preserving herself over Prince Harry video
Kate Middleton is preserving herself over Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s ‘too consumed’ by Meghan Markle to think logically and monarchy’s tired video
Prince Harry’s ‘too consumed’ by Meghan Markle to think logically and monarchy’s tired
Meghan Markle’s turning into a wannabe starlet without 24-carat membership video
Meghan Markle’s turning into a wannabe starlet without 24-carat membership
Enrique Iglesias is leaving music industry because he 'can’t sing' anymore?
Enrique Iglesias is leaving music industry because he 'can’t sing' anymore?
Kourtney Kardashian calls Travis Barker pregnancy an 'accident’
Kourtney Kardashian calls Travis Barker pregnancy an 'accident’
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon sued for 'shocking' allegations
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon sued for 'shocking' allegations
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari make major progress in divorce settlement
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari make major progress in divorce settlement