Pattinson appreciates diverse nature of his acting stating that it helps actors to reinvent and grow

Robert Pattinson still gets 'anxious' after stepping onto a new project

The Twilight star Robert Pattinson has recently stunned his fans by revealing that even after two decades of his acting career, he still gets nervous and anxious when he step onto a new film for the first time.

Robert Pattinson feels nervous while stepping onto new project

The actor recently appeared in an interview with Batman costar Barry Keoghan for Wonderland magazine and stated, "I feel more nervous when I don't get nervous about a new project."

He continued that every time he gets to do a new project, he feels like an amateur who wants to climb up.

Robert performed diverse roles in his two-decade acting career

Robert, who has performed diverse roles in his acting career ranging from Twilight movies to arthouse films like The Light House, said that he always reinvents himself for every new role he performs in a project.

The actor appeared appreciative of the diverse nature of his profession stating that it helps the actors to reinvent and grow.



Robert on what he feels after ending a movie

He also opened up about what he feels like after completing a movie. Robert said, "I struggle to watch myself in the movie, once it gets wrapped up" adding that he feels disconnected.