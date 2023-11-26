 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears talks ‘catharsis’ after ‘Woman In Me’ memoir

Britney Spears is currently feeling a massive wave of catharsis after spilling the beans on the truth behind her life

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Britney Spears talks ‘catharsis’ after ‘Woman In Me’ memoir
Britney Spears talks ‘catharsis’ after ‘Woman In Me’ memoir

Britney Spears is seemingly feeling a rush of catharsis now that her memoir The Woman In Me has been completed.

Insights into Britney’s mental state, post memoir, have been brought to light by an inside source close to OK Magazine.

This insider in question started the chat off by admitting that Britney feels she’s been offered a “whole new lease on life” now that her memoir is out into the world.

For those unversed, the singer’s memoir has sold over 1.1 million copies so far, and that is in the first week alone.

The insider in question began their chat regarding the whole thing, and admitted, “Writing [her memoir] was so cathartic.”

“It helped Britney cross over to the other side,” at the end of the day.

“She’s happier and healthier,” now than she had ever been before in her 13-year-long conservatorship.

So much so that now “Britney’s on the path toward healing and is in a much better place."

However the thing that helped her the most is “the response to her book” because fans have “lifted her [spirits]” and now “she’s really happy.”

‘Boy crazy’ Taylor Swift’s plans for Travis Kelce relationship exposed
‘Boy crazy’ Taylor Swift’s plans for Travis Kelce relationship exposed
Diddy's former security head Roger Bond's cryptic response to Cassie's lawsuit confuses fans
Diddy's former security head Roger Bond's cryptic response to Cassie's lawsuit confuses fans
Matthew Perry felt guilty over hefty $1 million paycheck weekly from 'Friends'
Matthew Perry felt guilty over hefty $1 million paycheck weekly from 'Friends'
Margot Robbie reveals plans for a 'Barbie' sequel
Margot Robbie reveals plans for a 'Barbie' sequel
Angelina Jolie opens up about 'great honor' with Nobel Peace Price laureate
Angelina Jolie opens up about 'great honor' with Nobel Peace Price laureate
Why did Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite after rift reports?
Why did Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite after rift reports?
Paul Rudd says Ant-Man diet was 'restrictive': 'My reward was sparkling water'
Paul Rudd says Ant-Man diet was 'restrictive': 'My reward was sparkling water'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to keep Royal christmas invite 'secret'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to keep Royal christmas invite 'secret'
Why Royal Family keeps 'blasé attitude' when it comes to 'race'?
Why Royal Family keeps 'blasé attitude' when it comes to 'race'?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to 'carefully consider' comments on Omid Scobie book
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to 'carefully consider' comments on Omid Scobie book
Prince William 'refuses to recognize' Prince Harry amid brotherly feud
Prince William 'refuses to recognize' Prince Harry amid brotherly feud
King Charles 'strong feelings' over Meghan Markle accusations revealed
King Charles 'strong feelings' over Meghan Markle accusations revealed