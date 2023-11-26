Britney Spears is currently feeling a massive wave of catharsis after spilling the beans on the truth behind her life

Britney Spears talks ‘catharsis’ after ‘Woman In Me’ memoir

Britney Spears is seemingly feeling a rush of catharsis now that her memoir The Woman In Me has been completed.

Insights into Britney’s mental state, post memoir, have been brought to light by an inside source close to OK Magazine.

This insider in question started the chat off by admitting that Britney feels she’s been offered a “whole new lease on life” now that her memoir is out into the world.

For those unversed, the singer’s memoir has sold over 1.1 million copies so far, and that is in the first week alone.

The insider in question began their chat regarding the whole thing, and admitted, “Writing [her memoir] was so cathartic.”

“It helped Britney cross over to the other side,” at the end of the day.

“She’s happier and healthier,” now than she had ever been before in her 13-year-long conservatorship.

So much so that now “Britney’s on the path toward healing and is in a much better place."

However the thing that helped her the most is “the response to her book” because fans have “lifted her [spirits]” and now “she’s really happy.”