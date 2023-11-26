Quentin Tarantino drops movie title that forced him to weep

Quentin Tarantino opens up about his guilty-pleasure genre that made him cry

Guns, violence, and blood hallmark Quentin Tarantino’s reputation. However, when the filmmaker revealed he cried watching rom-coms, it was a surprise for all his fans.



In a throwback interview with Stephen Colbert, the Oscar winner shared his admiration for the genre, referring to them as a surprising “guilty pleasure of mine…especially on aeroplanes”.

He continued, “Kate Hudson is the queen of the skies, as far as I’m concerned. But there’s something about watching a rom-com on an aeroplane flight that I think there is something to the fact that, I think you become more emotional when you’re, like, three miles high in the air.”

Adding, “I have found myself crying, literally weeping at like embarrassing confession movies.”

Mentioning a Matthew McConaughey rom-com movie stayed with him despite the finish.

“For instance, I was coming back on a flight, and I watched that movie with Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.”

He recalled, “In that movie, he’s like, this sexy fashion photographer, has a ton of girlfriends, he’s a real jerk”.

Sharing the 2009 film’s plot, he said, “Then it goes to a flashback,” he continues, “When they knew each other, when they were children, and they’re on a swing, and it’s snowing and at a park.”

Quentin shared, “She gives him a birthday gift, and he opens it up, and it’s a camera, and it actually is like the exact kind of the first camera I was ever given when I was a little kid, and all of a sudden, I just start crying.”