Quentin Tarantino drops movie title that forced him to weep

Sunday, November 26, 2023
Guns, violence, and blood hallmark Quentin Tarantino’s reputation. However, when the filmmaker revealed he cried watching rom-coms, it was a surprise for all his fans.
In a throwback interview with Stephen Colbert, the Oscar winner shared his admiration for the genre, referring to them as a surprising “guilty pleasure of mine…especially on aeroplanes”.
He continued, “Kate Hudson is the queen of the skies, as far as I’m concerned. But there’s something about watching a rom-com on an aeroplane flight that I think there is something to the fact that, I think you become more emotional when you’re, like, three miles high in the air.”
Adding, “I have found myself crying, literally weeping at like embarrassing confession movies.”
Mentioning a Matthew McConaughey rom-com movie stayed with him despite the finish.
“For instance, I was coming back on a flight, and I watched that movie with Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.”
He recalled, “In that movie, he’s like, this sexy fashion photographer, has a ton of girlfriends, he’s a real jerk”.
Sharing the 2009 film’s plot, he said, “Then it goes to a flashback,” he continues, “When they knew each other, when they were children, and they’re on a swing, and it’s snowing and at a park.”
Quentin shared, “She gives him a birthday gift, and he opens it up, and it’s a camera, and it actually is like the exact kind of the first camera I was ever given when I was a little kid, and all of a sudden, I just start crying.”