Shakira paid a huge amount to a Spanish court looking into her potential involvement in a tax defraud case

Shakira breaks the bank to avoid tax defraud case

Shakira recently paid a huge amount to a Spanish court looking into her potential involvement in a tax defraud case.

A few days after coming to an agreement to avoid trial in another tax scandal, the Colombian singer paid £5.7 million to a Spanish court that was investigating her unpaid taxes.

The second case filed in July accused the 46-year-old singer of using a network of companies to defraud Spain's tax office of around £5.7 million in 2018, as prosecutors alleged that some of the money is situated in tax havens.

According to a publication El Periodico, the singer's payment is 'another demonstration of her willingness to repay her possible debts to the tax authorities' and does not indicate guilt or innocence in the case.

Read More: Shakira adopts new tactic to 'diss' ex-partner Gerard Pique?

The criminal investigation was launched prior to her admission in a different case related to six counts of tax fraud totaling £12.7 million that she committed in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Previously, Shakira was ordered to pay £6.4 million for the six tax fraud crimes she confessed to and already repaid the tax officers who accused her of dodging the case.