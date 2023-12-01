 
Friday, December 01, 2023
Princess Eugenie says, “There are 50 million people in slavery today."

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on social media after ‘Endgame’ release

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has shared her first social media post after the release of Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame.

The Princess and The Anti-Slavery Collective shared a joint post after charity bash last night.

The Anti-Slavery Collective group was co-founded by Princess Eugenie in 2017 with her childhood friend Julia de Boinville.

The post reads: “There are 50 million people in slavery today. That could be someone on your doorstep. It could be someone in your local car wash, nail bar, care home, building site.

“It could be the person you see walking everyday that’s being trafficked, that girl smiling, being exploited or the family around the corner who was promised a better life in the UK.”

It further says, “These victims are around us and we can do something to help. We can be the force for freedom. We can educate. We can report. We can stop.”

“Thank you so much to everyone who joined us on Wednesday evening. This really is just the beginning of what we can do, together.”

It is Eugenie’s first social media post after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s alleged friend Omid Scobie’s book Endgame, where the royal expert made startling revelations about the members of the Firm, was released on Tuesday.

