Saturday, December 02, 2023
Kate Winslet on finding her 'own rhythm' with Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Titanic'

Kate Winslet revealed she and her longtime pal and co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, “clicked right away” as they started working on their 1997 blockbuster hit, Titanic.

Ahead of the release of a new featurette, Titanic: Stories from the Heart, The Holiday star opened up about her everlasting bond and great chemistry with the Inception actor.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the beauty reminisced on working with the movie 20 years ago, saying, “Once I started working with Leo, we were able to kind of find our own rhythm.”

“And it's amazing to kind of look back and think about it all over again,” she added, before revealing that she and DiCaprio ”clicked immediately, right away.”

“He was this kind of mess of long, skinny, uncoordinated limbs. And he was just very free with himself, and he had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic,” she added.

“And I remember thinking, 'Oh, this is gonna be fun. We're definitely gonna get along.' And we just really did. We just really did.”

Winslet continued, “We connected on so many levels. That sense of focus on the craft and still really caring deeply about that to this day.”

She went on to gush over their friendship that they maintained throughout the years. “And we'll always just make that call right away,” she said.

“There's no like, 'Hang on, I'll call you tomorrow.' It's instant. And that's actually really something.

“You know, if you think about it, in the world that we live in now, to have friendships that bind you, and that shared history, it's really something.”

