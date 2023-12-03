Its been revealed that Nick Cannon’s kids have rather expensive outings due to their strength

Nick Cannon breaks silence on $200k vacations for 12 kids

Comedian and a father of 12 children allegedly spends a lot of money to take his kids to Disney land.

Cannon himself made the revelations, and admitted to The Breakfast Club just how expensive it is to take his kids out.

Whether it be birthdays or special occasions, its been revealed that the comedian all out.

While speaking to the show’s host, he began the conversation by saying, “Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?”

“It's no longer free and I only had two kids then,” he also went on to allege.

This admission was in reference to Cannon’s time being married to Carey, with two kids twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12.

Currently, with his brood of 12, “Every birthday and Christmas I'm literally at Disneyland at least once a month and to move around Disney, like, I'm probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland.”

When discussing how its changed since then, Cannon claimed, “Disneyland is expensive already off [the] top if you trying to stay in the hotel” and “It's not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations.”