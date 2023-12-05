Jacob Elordi previously criticized 'Kissing Booth’ trilogy for being ‘ridiculous’

Joey King gives befitting response to ex Jacob Elordi ‘Kissing Booth’ trilogy criticism

Joey King reacted to her ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi’s criticism onThe Kissing Booth trilogy, which served as his breakout role, in which they starred together as love interests.



Last month, the Priscilla star called the trilogy “ridiculous” while speaking with GQ Magazine, adding that he felt “dead inside” while filming them.

Giving a befitting response to Elordi, whom she dated for almost two years during filming of the teen romantic comedy, she said, “I think it's unfortunate anyone would feel that way.”

“I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says,” King told Variety.

Joey and Elordi began dating in January of 2017 when they were 17 and 19 respectively. However, their romance did not last long and they parted ways in November 2018.

Elordi sparked criticism last month when he spoke of the famous trilogy with GQ, claiming, “I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies.”

“Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape,” the Euphoria star added before explaining that they were the films he did in hopes of scoring a better project down the line.

“That one's a trap as well,” he said. “Because it can become 15 for them, none for you. You have no original ideas and you're dead inside. So it's a fine dance. My ‘one for them,’ I've done it.”