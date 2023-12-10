 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tom Holland reveals Benedict Cumberbatch taught him to 'cry'

Tom Holland addresses how Benedict Cumberbatch helped him through 'crying'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Photo Tom Holland reveals Benedict Cumberbatch taught him to ‘cry’
Photo Tom Holland reveals Benedict Cumberbatch taught him to ‘cry’

Tom Holland discloses that he learned the art of 'faking tears' from none other than Benedict Cumberbatch, who is famous for his role as Dr. Strange.

On December 1, the Spider-man actor attended an event at SAG-AFTRA Foundation to promote his latest series The Crowded Room, which is available on Apple TV+.

Weighing in on Benedict’s role in his life as a mentor, Tom Holland revealed, "Benedict Cumberbatch is someone that I asked for advice a lot about acting. I went through a phase where I was really really struggling to cry, in my personal life also," adding that it even started to “affect” him “ on set.”

He then recalled a lesson taught by Benedict on the set of The Current War in the year 2017.

Spilling beans on Dr. Strange's acting “secrets” there, Holland mentioned, "The technique that he told me was this kind of thing that he's able to do with his diaphragm which is almost like laughing.|”

“I'm probably giving away his secrets here,” he even joked before signing off. 

