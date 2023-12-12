 
menu
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry has 'horrible year' amid '£50,000 bill' for compensation

Prince Harry could struggle financially after horrible year

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Prince Harry has horrible year amid £50,000 bill for compensation
Prince Harry has 'horrible year' amid '£50,000 bill' for compensation

Prince Harry could come in a financial crunch after being ordered to pay the legal fees to the Mail on Sunday.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield says the 50,000 payment from the Duke of Sussex could pose trouble.

She tells Daily Express UK: "This has been a horrible year for Harry and Meghan. Christmas is a terrible time to receive a £50,000 bill from the court.

"Hopefully, they change their strategy moving forward. Not every battle is worth being fought. Not every slight is worth putting in a book or a reality tv show.

"Harry is going head-to-head with… well… basically everyone in court because he feels he’s being treated ‘unfairly’ while the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are organizing donation boxes to go out for the truly under privileged.

She adds: "It is not a great look. Harry continues to completely lack self-awareness and instead of maturing after becoming a father… he seems to have become even more resentful and paranoid."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to look in 'mirror' as 'fingerprints' all over 'Endgame'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to look in 'mirror' as 'fingerprints' all over 'Endgame'
Zachary Levi on 'Shazam': I want to be back
Zachary Levi on 'Shazam': I want to be back
James Gunn shares major update about 'Superman: Legacy'
James Gunn shares major update about 'Superman: Legacy'
Prince Harry can reconcile with Royal Family on 'no planet': Expert
Prince Harry can reconcile with Royal Family on 'no planet': Expert
Keanu Reeves rocks on in Toronto after home burglary setback
Keanu Reeves rocks on in Toronto after home burglary setback
Anna Cardwell's quest for a third child ends in four miscarriages
Anna Cardwell's quest for a third child ends in four miscarriages
What did Jennifer Aniston think of Matthew Perry in his final days?
What did Jennifer Aniston think of Matthew Perry in his final days?
Omid Scobie's allegations in ‘Endgame' could deeply impact King Charles
Omid Scobie's allegations in ‘Endgame' could deeply impact King Charles
Meghan Markle saw Omid Scobie as ‘safe face' to cover her relationship with Harry
Meghan Markle saw Omid Scobie as ‘safe face' to cover her relationship with Harry
Mark Ruffalo found it 'easy' to 'slap' Channing Tatum during 'Foxcatcher'
Mark Ruffalo found it 'easy' to 'slap' Channing Tatum during 'Foxcatcher'
Jewel finds Kevin Costner's ‘country western' vibe ‘charming'
Jewel finds Kevin Costner's ‘country western' vibe ‘charming'
Queen Elizabeth's secret letters protecting Prince Harry exposed video
Queen Elizabeth's secret letters protecting Prince Harry exposed