Prince Harry has 'horrible year' amid '£50,000 bill' for compensation

Prince Harry could come in a financial crunch after being ordered to pay the legal fees to the Mail on Sunday.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield says the 50,000 payment from the Duke of Sussex could pose trouble.

She tells Daily Express UK: "This has been a horrible year for Harry and Meghan. Christmas is a terrible time to receive a £50,000 bill from the court.

"Hopefully, they change their strategy moving forward. Not every battle is worth being fought. Not every slight is worth putting in a book or a reality tv show.

"Harry is going head-to-head with… well… basically everyone in court because he feels he’s being treated ‘unfairly’ while the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are organizing donation boxes to go out for the truly under privileged.

She adds: "It is not a great look. Harry continues to completely lack self-awareness and instead of maturing after becoming a father… he seems to have become even more resentful and paranoid."