King Charles 'makes space' for Queen Camilla, disappoints staff

Thursday, December 14, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 14, 2023

King Charles lavish Christmas plans at Sandringham are driving the Royal staff upset.

The celebrations are said to occupy more space than necessary with a longer guest list.

Daily Mail columnist Ephraim Hardcastle reveals: “The King's decision to expand the guest list for Christmas at Sandringham hasn't been met with universal festive joy. Making space for Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren means that some staff are disgruntled.

“They have been told to give up their rooms to accommodate the visitors and rough it in smaller quarters and even share rooms.”

This comes as Camilla also invited her family to the festivities.

The insider shared the Queen "has invited her children and grandchildren this year which is different from previous years," reports MailOnline.

They further told ITV : "The addition of the Queen's family means extra space is needed

