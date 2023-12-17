 
menu
Sunday, December 17, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's world is coming ‘crashing' down

Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s life is officially coming crashing down

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, December 17, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life is allegedly starting to come ‘crashing down’ experts fear.

All of this has been issued by royal commentator Amanda Platell.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In this piece she bashed the couple’s popularity after Spare and even went as far as to call it the beginning of the end.

She started everything by saying, “Can it be really be almost a year since Prince Harry's autobiography Spare was published?”

“It became the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, with more than 3.2 million copies shifted in the first week. At the time, the Sussexes, with a reported £88 million Netflix deal, must have felt on top of the world.”

“Especially after their performance on Oprah Winfrey's show had been hailed as the most successful interview in royal history,” Ms Platell said.

With all that in mind, “How public perceptions have changed.”

“This month, as they were doubtless decorating their eco-friendly Californian Christmas tree, their world came crashing down.”

“Pilloried and parodied in their chosen home America, cancelled by Spotify, put on the back-burner by Netflix . . . could it get any worse?”

Before concluding she also added, “Alas it did. We learned that donations to their charitable foundation Archewell had fallen £8.7 million to £1.6 million a year.”

'He's pretentious': Joey King put off by Jacob Elordi's criticism of ‘The Kissing Booth'
'He's pretentious': Joey King put off by Jacob Elordi's criticism of ‘The Kissing Booth'
Jennifer Aniston to host 'Friends' cast at home to remember Matthew Perry video
Jennifer Aniston to host 'Friends' cast at home to remember Matthew Perry
Shawn Mendes steps out with Jocelyne Miranda, 51, for Christmas shopping
Shawn Mendes steps out with Jocelyne Miranda, 51, for Christmas shopping
Ryan Reynolds 'wants' Hugh Jackman to dip toes into dating pool
Ryan Reynolds 'wants' Hugh Jackman to dip toes into dating pool
Demi Lovato gets engaged to beau Jordan Lutes
Demi Lovato gets engaged to beau Jordan Lutes
Prince Harry a ‘sanctimonious' man who's bubble has ‘finally burst' video
Prince Harry a ‘sanctimonious' man who's bubble has ‘finally burst'
Nicola Peltz branded 'nightmare bride' in doc about Brooklyn Beckham wedding
Nicola Peltz branded 'nightmare bride' in doc about Brooklyn Beckham wedding
Mariah Carey recounts Christmas with 'dysfunctional family'
Mariah Carey recounts Christmas with 'dysfunctional family'
DC fans gets disappointing update about Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'
DC fans gets disappointing update about Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'
Prince Harry's new Christmas plan related to royal family laid bare
Prince Harry's new Christmas plan related to royal family laid bare
Adele forced Rich Paul to do 'certain act' before marriage?
Adele forced Rich Paul to do 'certain act' before marriage?
Queen Elizabeth's former secretary slams 'The Crown' for 'glum' portrayal video
Queen Elizabeth's former secretary slams 'The Crown' for 'glum' portrayal