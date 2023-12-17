Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's world is coming ‘crashing' down

Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s life is officially coming crashing down

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life is allegedly starting to come ‘crashing down’ experts fear.



All of this has been issued by royal commentator Amanda Platell.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In this piece she bashed the couple’s popularity after Spare and even went as far as to call it the beginning of the end.

She started everything by saying, “Can it be really be almost a year since Prince Harry's autobiography Spare was published?”

“It became the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, with more than 3.2 million copies shifted in the first week. At the time, the Sussexes, with a reported £88 million Netflix deal, must have felt on top of the world.”

“Especially after their performance on Oprah Winfrey's show had been hailed as the most successful interview in royal history,” Ms Platell said.

With all that in mind, “How public perceptions have changed.”

“This month, as they were doubtless decorating their eco-friendly Californian Christmas tree, their world came crashing down.”

“Pilloried and parodied in their chosen home America, cancelled by Spotify, put on the back-burner by Netflix . . . could it get any worse?”

Before concluding she also added, “Alas it did. We learned that donations to their charitable foundation Archewell had fallen £8.7 million to £1.6 million a year.”