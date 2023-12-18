Prince William ready to embrace ‘uncle role' amid ongoing rift with Prince Harry

Prince William reportedly not playing active role in Prince Harry’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

In the midst of the ongoing feud with Prince Harry, Prince William is said to be relishing the close bond he shares with Princess Kate's family, especially after the birth of James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet’s son, Inigo.



The birth of Inigo comes at a time when William is not expected to play an involved role in the lives of his other nephews, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, due to the well-documented rift with Harry.

Speaking on the matter, former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, shared with OK! Magazine how the Prince and Princess of Wales approach their aunt and uncle duties.

"The Middletons have been William’s proxy family for more than 20 years,” the expert said.

"In the crazy royal world he has been born into, Catherine’s family has been his rock, his solid foundation, his role model of a 'normal' balanced domestic life.

"Especially as it seems that William is unlikely ever to play a role in the lives of Harry’s children, he can relish being Uncle to Pippa and James’s brood," the insider added.

"It’s quite something to think they are growing up very firmly out of the limelight, but they are the nieces and nephews of a future King.

"I’m sure William sees them as much as possible, but his life is incredibly busy and will only get busier."