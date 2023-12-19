The pair enjoyed their dinner at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky enjoys date night amid rapper's looming assault trial

The musician couple Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were recently spotted enjoying a date night on Sunday in Los Angeles as they apparently shrugged off their worries amid the looming gun assault trial of the rapper.



It has been reported that the pair dined at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

According to Daily Mail, the romantic outing of the couple comes amid the fears that Rocky might face jail time in a gun assault case.

It has been reported that the 35-year-old entertainer allegedly shot a gun at his former gang member and friend, ASAP Relli, in 2021. The victim has already testified against the rapper.

According to New York Magazine, during the hearing of the case on November 20, Superior Court Judge M.L. Villar said, "The totality of the video and testimony shows there is sufficient evidence for the defendant to go to trial."

On the night of the shooting, ASAP called Ephron to a meeting at an LA hotel where they argued before ASAP pulled a gun on him.

Ephron recalled the rapper yelling, "I'll kill you right now," as Rocky held a gun to his stomach, before firing a series of shots as he left the room.