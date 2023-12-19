 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Mariah Carrey, Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years?

Mariah Carrey started dating the choreographer after working with him in 2006

Mariah Carrey, Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years?

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have reportedly called it quits after seven years.

The confirmation comes after the 54 year-old singer kicked off her Merry Christmas One and All! Tour last month but her longtime boyfriend was nowhere to be seen at her shows.

A source told PEOPLE that Mariah, who shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, was also seen celebrating the holidays in Aspen without her 40 year-old boyfriend.

The estranged couple was last seen together in March when Mariah celebrated her birthday, which also happens to be her anniversary with the dancer.

Bryan had taken to his Instagram account and wrote: “This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen.”

The two first met in 2006 when Bryan collaborated with Mariah for her on the road Adventures of Mimi tour.

After working together for 10 years, the All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker became romantically involved with the choreographer in 2016.

