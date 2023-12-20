 
menu
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Zack Snyder plans big for 'Rebel Moon' franchise

Zack Synder's grand vision for the 'Rebel Moon' universe is revealed

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Zack Snyder plans big for Rebel Moon franchise
Zack Snyder plans big for 'Rebel Moon' franchise

Zack Synder is creating his own universe at Netflix in the shape of Rebel Moon. For that, the popular filmmaker has mapped out 800 years of franchise lore.

Talking to ComicBook, the movie's star, Staz Nair, spilled the beans on the former DC director's vision for the franchise.

"It first started very visually – I'm a visual learner, which is wonderful. I mean he [Zack Snyder]... has a kind of – not just a bible, but an 800-year lore, where he has visual kind of renderings of the whole movie."

He continued, "So it started off by showing me every world; what they were inspired by; how they felt, how they looked, and it's amazing to see how similar his renderings are... similar to the world he's created."

Rebel Moon has hit Netflix with mixed reviews. However, critics hailed the director's outstanding visual themes but slammed the movie's sci-fi plot.

Writing for Variety, Owen Gleiberman reviewed, "While eminently watchable, [Rebel Moon] is a movie built so entirely out of spare parts that it may, in the end, be for Snyder cultists only."

Prince William won't mend bond with Harry due to Kate Middleton: Insider
Prince William won't mend bond with Harry due to Kate Middleton: Insider
Cardi B and Offset to battle on stage amid split
Cardi B and Offset to battle on stage amid split
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' boss shares key update about show
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' boss shares key update about show
Adam Sandler takes a cosmic turn in Netflix's 'Spaceman'
Adam Sandler takes a cosmic turn in Netflix's 'Spaceman'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not sure who to trust amid plummeting popularity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not sure who to trust amid plummeting popularity
Chris Hemsworth & Jason Momoa's bromance revealed
Chris Hemsworth & Jason Momoa's bromance revealed
Jonathan Majors career after verdict: ‘No studio would cast him'
Jonathan Majors career after verdict: ‘No studio would cast him'
Kourtney Kardashian's step daughter displays her kitchen littered with clothes
Kourtney Kardashian's step daughter displays her kitchen littered with clothes
Matthew Perry had 'surgical dose' of Ketamine in blood at time of death video
Matthew Perry had 'surgical dose' of Ketamine in blood at time of death
Kate Middleton helped Prince William 'fully let go' at Royal Variety Performance
Kate Middleton helped Prince William 'fully let go' at Royal Variety Performance
Meghan Markle was ‘disappointed' when Royal family did not treat her as ‘princess'
Meghan Markle was ‘disappointed' when Royal family did not treat her as ‘princess'
Sydney Sweeney feels left behind on the 'marriage and kids train'
Sydney Sweeney feels left behind on the 'marriage and kids train'