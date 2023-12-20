Zack Synder's grand vision for the 'Rebel Moon' universe is revealed

Zack Snyder plans big for 'Rebel Moon' franchise

Zack Synder is creating his own universe at Netflix in the shape of Rebel Moon. For that, the popular filmmaker has mapped out 800 years of franchise lore.



Talking to ComicBook, the movie's star, Staz Nair, spilled the beans on the former DC director's vision for the franchise.

"It first started very visually – I'm a visual learner, which is wonderful. I mean he [Zack Snyder]... has a kind of – not just a bible, but an 800-year lore, where he has visual kind of renderings of the whole movie."

He continued, "So it started off by showing me every world; what they were inspired by; how they felt, how they looked, and it's amazing to see how similar his renderings are... similar to the world he's created."

Rebel Moon has hit Netflix with mixed reviews. However, critics hailed the director's outstanding visual themes but slammed the movie's sci-fi plot.

Writing for Variety, Owen Gleiberman reviewed, "While eminently watchable, [Rebel Moon] is a movie built so entirely out of spare parts that it may, in the end, be for Snyder cultists only."

