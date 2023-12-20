 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

ASAP Rocky is currently facing fears of jail time in his gun assault case against ASAP Relli

Rihanna finds joy in motherhood, praises ASAP Rocky's dad skills

Rihanna, an acclaimed singer has recently expressed love for her husband, ASAP Rocky, as she said that it's a turn-on to watch ASAP Rocky as dad, adding, "My kids are obsessed with her."

In a candid chat, Rihanna revealed she was shocked when she observed that her baby boy Riot did not have the same size forehead as her.

According to Daily Mail, the 35-year-old songstress appeared in an interview with Access Hollywood and shared her thoughts about motherhood. The singer herself is a mother to two sons, Riot, 4 months, and RZA, 19 months, both of whom she welcomed with the 34-year-old rapper.

Rihanna said, "I hope that I can have kids one day, and I hope I can have them in love, and I hope that I can be part of a family that breaks generational curses and moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we've been raised."

The star singer hilariously stated, "The only thing I can imagine was probably the forehead on RZA, I mean Riot doesn't have it! I'm like, wait are you sure? You can't lose this thing!"

She also hailed her husband, who might face jail time in his gun assault case against ASAP Relli, stating, "It's a turn-on seeing him as a dad. It's like, wow what a leader, what a great patient loving person." 

