Prince Harry is no more than a ‘petulant child' with no sense of duty

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for behaving like a totally petulant child without any sense of duty

All these allegations have been brought to light by royal commentator Esther Krakue.

She broke everything down while speaking to Sky News Australia.

During that conversation, she compared Prince Harry to King Charles and said, “You have to have a level of self-awareness and that is something the Royal Family has really mastered.”

In the eyes of Ms Krakue, the Windsor’s realize they are at a “very privileged position” and make sure to “tread carefully.”

However, “I don't think the Sussexes ever learnt that... The Sussexes never really displayed a sense of duty,” she also added.

That is mainly due to the fact that “It only took a couple of years for them to storm out of the Royal Family like petulant children, release an interview with Oprah where they were just complaining, release a book like Spare where they just complaining, release a Netflix documentary, again, where they were just complaining - and it just goes to show that, actually, they didn't have a lot of grit.”