 
menu
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry is no more than a ‘petulant child' with no sense of duty

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for behaving like a totally petulant child without any sense of duty

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under fire for attempting to behave like a petulant child that has no sense of duty whatsoever.

All these allegations have been brought to light by royal commentator Esther Krakue.

She broke everything down while speaking to Sky News Australia.

During that conversation, she compared Prince Harry to King Charles and said, “You have to have a level of self-awareness and that is something the Royal Family has really mastered.”

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning; advised to seek royal family help

In the eyes of Ms Krakue, the Windsor’s realize they are at a “very privileged position” and make sure to “tread carefully.”

However, “I don't think the Sussexes ever learnt that... The Sussexes never really displayed a sense of duty,” she also added.

That is mainly due to the fact that “It only took a couple of years for them to storm out of the Royal Family like petulant children, release an interview with Oprah where they were just complaining, release a book like Spare where they just complaining, release a Netflix documentary, again, where they were just complaining - and it just goes to show that, actually, they didn't have a lot of grit.”

How Prince Harry's memoir influenced Netflix's The Crown video
How Prince Harry's memoir influenced Netflix's The Crown
Cameron Diaz gives blunt response on Jamie Foxx's 'toxic' on-set behaviour
Cameron Diaz gives blunt response on Jamie Foxx's 'toxic' on-set behaviour
King Charles will 'eventually reconcile' with Harry without Prince William's blessing
King Charles will 'eventually reconcile' with Harry without Prince William's blessing
Rihanna on son's reaction to newborn baby: 'He struggled' video
Rihanna on son's reaction to newborn baby: 'He struggled'
Prince Harry explains 'Windsor family tradition' to Lilibet, Archie at Christmas
Prince Harry explains 'Windsor family tradition' to Lilibet, Archie at Christmas
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle makes surprising return to acting
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle makes surprising return to acting
Britney Spears makes tragic confession about her children
Britney Spears makes tragic confession about her children
Meghan Markle will never return to Britain because of Kate Middleton?
Meghan Markle will never return to Britain because of Kate Middleton?
Quentin Tarantino refuses to direct 'Star Trek'; Here's why video
Quentin Tarantino refuses to direct 'Star Trek'; Here's why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stealing Archie's legacy and heritage video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stealing Archie's legacy and heritage
Why Matthew Perry didn't have children?
Why Matthew Perry didn't have children?
Timothee Chalamet forgets Kylie Jenner concert date? video
Timothee Chalamet forgets Kylie Jenner concert date?