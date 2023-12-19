Prince Harry is reportedly keen to make peace with King Charles and the royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning, advised to seek royal family help

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned that their popularity will not increase in future in the US.



The California-based royal couple are also advised to seek the Royal Family's help in this regard.

The Daily Express UK quoted royal expert Esther Krakue telling Sky News Australia that Archie and Lilibet doting parents should have adopted the Royal Family's policy of "never complain, never explain" right from the start after they stepped down as senior working royals.

The royal expert claimed this mantra would have helped Harry and Meghan’s public image.

She claimed Harry and Meghan have failed to win over public opinion despite having major deals with Netflix and other companies and releasing multiple projects.

The royal expert advised to Harry and Meghan to start acting more like the Royal Family.

Esther Krakue warning came days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were dubbed Hollywood's biggest losers of 2023 by The Hollywood Reporter.