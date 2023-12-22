 
Friday, December 22, 2023
Mason Hughes

Amy Robach, T.J Holmes romance faced life-threatening responses

Amy Robach is letting all out about what she endured when all the cameras turned on over her for her romance with co-host T.J. Holmes.

Speaking from her heart, the ex-GMA3 host shared the haunting responses she received about her relationship, which included death threats on her podcast, Amy & TJ.

Responding to a fan's query about the challenges of interracial dating, the blonde reporter spoke out, "Initially, when the news of our relationship came out when I had my work email, I was aghast."

She continued, "And this was the minority, but there were some really hateful, awful emails that included death threats, specific death threats because I was with a black man."

"And I had never experienced that before, and it was just a little taste of some of what I have never, or could never," the host added. "Or had never experienced before, and it was eye-opening, to say the very least."

Elsewhere on the podcast, the duo hinted that they would exchange vows soon. "It's under consideration. We did not enter this relationship for fun or 'let's see what happens.'

Amy shared, "We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. I don't know. We both have two marriages under our belts."

