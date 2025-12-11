Taylor Swift reignites 'Eras Tour' spark after Stephen Colbert appearance

Taylor Swift's six-part 'Eras Tour' docuseries will premiere in parts on Disney plus

Taylor Swift is keeping the momentum high after her exciting appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Fresh off of the late-night interview, the pop megastar made sure Swifties stayed plugged in as she gears up to release the first two episodes of her The End of an Era docuseries on Friday, December 12.

Swift, 35, posted a teaser clip on Instagram, writing, “There was truly magic in the *eras*...I can’t wait for you guys to see the first two episodes of The End of an Era and relive The Eras Tour | The Final Show TOMORROW on @disneyplus starting 12am PT / 3am ET.”

In the short preview, Swift reflects on the global phenomenon that grew around her record-breaking Eras Tour.

“There's just magic in the air. There’s so many moments of individual eye contact throughout the course of the show. It’s kind of wonderful,” Swift says in the documentary.

“This show created a bonding experience for 70,000 people all at once. I don’t know how that happened. I’ve never been a part of a phenomenon before,” the multi-Grammy-winner adds.

The six-part docuseries will release two new episodes each week, with the finale dropping on December 26, 2025.