The duo's firth single 'Just Another Rainbow' is set to hit the streaming platforms of January 5

Oasis' Liam Gallagher teams up with Stone Roses' John Squire for new album

Liam Gallagher fans are in a frenzy as the former Oasis member has announced a new album in collaboration with The Stone Roses' John Squire.

It has been revealed that music fans who were eagerly waiting for some update regarding the highly anticipated project by the singer have gotten good news.

It has been revealed that the first-ever collaborative single of the rockers, Just Another Rainbow, will be released on streaming platforms in the first week of 2024, most probably on January 5.

According to Daily Mail, in June, during his performance at Knebworth House in Hertford, the singer hinted at a possible collaboration with Squire.

He also brought Squire to the stage to perform Champagne Supernova, at that time. Following their performance, the former Oasis member took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce, "Supergroup incoming LG JS."

Fans have been going wild since the announcement and they also took to social media sites to express their excitement. One of the netizens wrote, "I am 100 per cent stoked for this Liam Gallagher/John Squire collab."

Another chimed in, "LIAM GALLAGHER OG JOHN SQUIRE SANG 5 JANUARY YAYYYYYY."