 
menu
Friday, December 22, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Oasis' Liam Gallagher teams up with Stone Roses' John Squire for new album

The duo's firth single 'Just Another Rainbow' is set to hit the streaming platforms of January 5

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, December 22, 2023

Oasis Liam Gallagher teams up with Stone Roses John Squire for new album
Oasis' Liam Gallagher teams up with Stone Roses' John Squire for new album

Liam Gallagher fans are in a frenzy as the former Oasis member has announced a new album in collaboration with The Stone Roses' John Squire.

It has been revealed that music fans who were eagerly waiting for some update regarding the highly anticipated project by the singer have gotten good news.

It has been revealed that the first-ever collaborative single of the rockers, Just Another Rainbow, will be released on streaming platforms in the first week of 2024, most probably on January 5.

According to Daily Mail, in June, during his performance at Knebworth House in Hertford, the singer hinted at a possible collaboration with Squire.

He also brought Squire to the stage to perform Champagne Supernova, at that time. Following their performance, the former Oasis member took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce, "Supergroup incoming LG JS."

Fans have been going wild since the announcement and they also took to social media sites to express their excitement. One of the netizens wrote, "I am 100 per cent stoked for this Liam Gallagher/John Squire collab."

Another chimed in, "LIAM GALLAGHER OG JOHN SQUIRE SANG 5 JANUARY YAYYYYYY."

Darius Jackson files for restraining order against ex Keke Palmer video
Darius Jackson files for restraining order against ex Keke Palmer
Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift, squashes feud rumours video
Nicki Minaj praises Taylor Swift, squashes feud rumours
Critics rip apart 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': 'Brainless film'
Critics rip apart 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': 'Brainless film'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still in 'fantasy' of Royal Family Christmas
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry still in 'fantasy' of Royal Family Christmas
John Stamos speaks out on 2015 DUI aftermath, filming while buzzed
John Stamos speaks out on 2015 DUI aftermath, filming while buzzed
King Charles 'open to have Harry for holidays as Duke 'holds out hope'
King Charles 'open to have Harry for holidays as Duke 'holds out hope'
Michelle Monaghan reveals husband was proud of her intimate scenes with Tom Cruise
Michelle Monaghan reveals husband was proud of her intimate scenes with Tom Cruise
Meghan Markle shows off 'fun side' to get social media in favour
Meghan Markle shows off 'fun side' to get social media in favour
Amy Robach, T.J Holmes romance faced life-threatening responses
Amy Robach, T.J Holmes romance faced life-threatening responses
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bracing up for 'year of redemption': 'Nothing like that'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bracing up for 'year of redemption': 'Nothing like that'
Meghan Markle dreams shattered as Duchess wants to live in 'Palace'
Meghan Markle dreams shattered as Duchess wants to live in 'Palace'
Britney Spears plans to join family on Christmas?
Britney Spears plans to join family on Christmas?