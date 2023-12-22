 
Friday, December 22, 2023
Melanie Walker

'Barbie' confirmed nine deleted scenes among which, one subplot would've altered the film's narrative

Melanie Walker

Friday, December 22, 2023

THIS 'Barbie' cut scene saved the movie's message

Barbie almost risked the movie’s message if the production wouldn’t have deleted a significant scene.

The 2023 blockbuster that grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide was centered around the Barbie Land where Stereotypical Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, and Stereotypical Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, embark on their journey of self-discovery.

Previously, the Greta Gerwig run-production confirmed nine cut scenes and while most of them were minimal alterations, one specific subplot would’ve damaged the fantasy-comedy’s moving message.

The scene depicted Stereotypical Barbie and Stereotypical Ken sharing a kiss. 

Margot also shed light on the omission during a joint interview with co-star Ryan Gosling for an old interview with PEOPLE.

According to Screen Rant, Barbie Land is supposed to be devoid of romance which also reflects in the scene when Ken suggests staying overnight at Barbie’s place and leans towards a kiss but the couple stands still as they’re unfamiliar with human-like emotions and actions.

The Australian actress revealed that the scene was axed even before the filming began, citing logistical concerns about the plausibility of physical intimacy between the toy figures.

